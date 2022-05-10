Sevilla linked with Paris Saint-Germain teenager compared to Marco Veratti

Sevilla are considering a move for Edouard Michut.

The 19-year-old midfielder is planning to leave Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window and it’s understood that the Andalusian club are one of three interested parties.

That’s according to L’Equipe as carried by Fabrizio Romano.

Sevilla’s relationship with Michut’s agent is good – Anthony Martial, who they signed from Manchester United in a half-season loan in January – belongs to the same stable.

Michut was born in Aix-les-Bains and joined PSG at the age of 13. Compared with Marco Verratti, he’s made seven first team appearances at the Parc des Princes and provided one assist.

He’s earned six caps for the French U19 national team to date.

Sevilla would be able to offer Michut first-team football and a pathway to prominence that PSG can’t. Los Nervionenses, currently fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League, are particularly lacking creative midfielders in their squad.