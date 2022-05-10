Barcelona star Ronald Araujo is safe and awake in hospital following a scary moment during his side’s clash with Celta Vigo.

The Blaugrana cruised to a 3-1 win over Celta on Tuesday night at Camp Nou thanks to a goal from Memphis Depay and two more from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But there were scary scenes in the second half after Araujo clashed heads with teammate Gavi.

Araujo got up after the incident and jogged towards his own box before collapsing to the ground.

His teammates quickly signalled for medical attention, and he was put into an ambulance – and after initial difficulties on behalf of the paramedics – Araujo was taken to a local hospital.

Barca confirmed that the Uruguayan had suffered a concussion shortly after, and he is conscious and responsive.

“We can rest easy,” said Xavi after the game. “The doctors have told us he is conscious and that he will be spending the rest of the night in the hospital, although we were scared at first.”

That will be a big relief for Barca fans and Araujo’s family after some scary images from Camp Nou.

Araujo will now undergo tests before he can be cleared to leave the hospital and will have to be given a mandatory time away from football to recover, which is usually a few days.