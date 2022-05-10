Real Madrid star Isco Alarcon is said to have recruited some serious help in a bid to land a big move.

Isco is out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and it is already clear he will leave Los Blancos.

But while he remains an attractive option on a free transfer, despite a lack of form and play time across this season and the previous campaign, a big move is far from guaranteed.

Isco’s lack of presence in the Real Madrid starting XI across the last two seasons could make it difficult for him to find a top tier club this summer, even without a transfer fee required.

And that may be why he has recruited the help of one of the best in the business.

According to Diario AS via Mundo Deportivo, Isco has signed up with Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes as he searches for his next club.

Mendes has a track record of securing big moves for his clients, and Isco’s chances of landing the same fate should be improved as a result of this decision.

The Spain international‘s contract officially expires at the end of June, but he is already free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain.

Sevilla have been linked with a move, but a number of Serie A clubs are also said to be interested.