Real Betis youngster Diego Lainez in talks with Club America to return to Mexico

Diego Lainez has been linked with a return to Mexico.

That’s according to reports in Mexico carried by Diario AS.

Santiago Banos, president of Club America, travelled to Spain to meet with the Real Betis player and wants to bring him back on a loan deal that would begin immediately.

Lainez has played just 262 minutes for Los Verdiblancos this season and wants to be part of Tata Martino’s Mexican squad that travels to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lainez, born in Villahermosa, began his career with America and broke into their first team in 2017. He spent two years there before landing a move to Europe in 2019 with Betis.

The 21-year-old has since made 72 appearances for the Andalusian club, contributing four goals and six assists. His contract at the Benito Villamarin runs until the summer of 2024.

The forward has earned 16 senior caps for the Mexican national team and scored three goals.