Real Betis all-but wrapped up their top six spot this evening with a 3-0 away win over Valencia.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men have enjoyed a fine campaign, winning the Copa del Rey recently, and they are now all-but assured of Europa League football again.

The win means Betis are eight points ahead of Villarreal in seventh, and the Yellows only have nine points left to get.

The three points came thanks to a Willian Jose strike in the 57th minute and a Sergio Canales effort thirty minutes later.

And there was even time for Borja Iglesias to net a third in stoppage time.

Valencia actually had the better of the chances at Mestalla, racking up as many as 19, compared to nine Betis efforts.

Though, Pellegrini’s men managed to get five of those on target, while Valencia could only manage to test Rui Silva five times, despite taking aim twice as often.

Betis are almost there in terms of Europa League qualification, and it could be confirmed if Villarreal fail to beat Rayo Vallecano on Thursday night.