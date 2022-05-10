Barcelona secured a comfortable win over Celta Vigo on Tuesday night.

Xavi Hernandez made changes to his side after wrapping up a top four finish over the weekend, with Sergio Busquets among those absent.

The Blaugrana looked as though they were at full strength from minute one, with Memphis Depay scoring on the half-hour mark, with Ousmane Dembélé providing the assist.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it two before the break with a fine finish.

And Dembélé provided another fine assist three minutes after the break, with Aubameyang scoring his second with a fine finish.

Celta did get one back shortly after when Iago Aspas took advantage of a miscommunication between Ronald Araujo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but Jeison Murillo’s sending off eight minutes later didn’t help the Galicians’ chances of a comeback.

And scary moments followed when Araujo collapsed following a clash of heads with teammate Gavi.

The centre-back suffered a concussion and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Riqui Puig thought he had extended Barca’s lead when play did resume, but his goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

And that was that, with Barcelona taking all three points with a 3-1 win.

Barca are now seven points clear of Sevilla in third, though Julen Lopetegui’s men do have one game in hand to play.