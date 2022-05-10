Patrice Evra says that Pep Guardiola can’t coach players with personality

Patrice Evra has criticised Pep Guardiola.

Evra, formerly of Manchester United, was speaking in the aftermath of Manchester City’s collapse against Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League last week.

Evra criticised Guardiola for micro-managing his players and failing to handle players with personality. It’s something, Evra said, that’s been the case throughout Guardiola’s career.

“Manchester City needs leaders but Guardiola doesn’t want leaders,” Evra said in comments carried by Marca. “He doesn’t want personality. He’s the leader.

“That’s why when they’re in trouble they don’t want to step up. They don’t have anyone on the pitch to help them. He builds teams like that, he can’t coach people with personality.

“It was the same at Barcelona, he builds his teams to control everyone. When things go wrong he’s the only one to decide. City have made a mistake, it’s the truth. They’re traumatised. They’re like [Paris Saint-Germain]. These are clubs based on money.”

City had been winning the tie with Madrid heading into the final minute of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu only for a brace from Rodrygo Goes to force the game into extra-time.

Then, in extra-time, Karim Benzema stepped up to score the penalty that earned Madrid their place in the final of Europe’s elite club competition in Paris against Liverpool and sent City home. Guardiola hasn’t won the Champions League since back in 2011.

Evra, a left-back and former French international, enjoyed a long club career that saw him represent Marsala, Monza, Nice, Monaco, United, Juventus, Marseille and West Ham United.