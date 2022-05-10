Barcelona are running riot against Celta Vigo this evening.

Xavi Hernandez made changes for this evening’s clash, with a top four spot already in the bag for his men.

But Barca have still managed to establish a commanding lead thanks to inspired performances from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembélé.

Aubameyang has netted twice so far in the game, while Dembélé has racked up two assists.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring before Aubameyang swept home a smart finish before half time.

After the break came the pick of the goals so far, with Dembélé facing up his man before delivering a perfect ball to the feet of Auabameyang.

The former Arsenal striker found the bottom corner excellently.

Dembélé has found his best form since the arrival of Xavi, and this performance is another message to Barca’s board as contract negotiations rumble on.

You can see a clip of the latest goal below, depending on your location.

Celta did manage to pull one back shortly after Barca’s third, with Iago Aspas taking advantage of an error from Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and it is 3-1 at time of writing.