Barcelona’s predicted lineup to face Celta at Camp Nou this evening

Barcelona face Celta at Camp Nou this evening in La Liga.

And it’s expected that Xavi Hernandez is going to make a couple of significant changes to the team that beat Real Betis to secure Champions League football on Saturday night in Seville.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that Xavi will start Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back four of Dani Alves, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba.

Frenkie de Jong will start at the base of midfield in place of the suspended Sergio Busquets while Gavi and Riqui Puig will play as the two interiors either side of him.

Ansu Fati isn’t fully fit yet so Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to lead the line flanked by Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres. Xavi will hope his team can produce a dominant performance against the Galician side in their push for second.

Barcelona are currently four points clear of third-placed Sevilla and five ahead of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Celta are eleventh.