Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has suffered a scary head injury in tonight’s clash with Celta Vigo.

The Blaugrana are in the process of seeing off Celta thanks to a goal from Memphis Depay and a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But around the hour-mark, Barca centre-back Araujo clashed heads with teammate Gavi while trying to clear the ball.

Araujo got back onto his feet after the incident but after jogging back towards his own box, he collapsed to the ground.

Barca players immediately waved to the sidelines for medical attention, and Araujo was loaded onto a stretcher and then, after difficulties on the behalf of the paramedics, onto the ambulance.

Hopefully, the hospital trip is simply a precaution and Araujo is okay after the clash of heads.

But it was certainly a scary scene to see the Uruguayan collapse to the ground after initially getting back onto his feet.

More updates as we get them.