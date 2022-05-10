Barcelona identify Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca as successor to Sergio Busquets

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Marc Roca.

That’s according to TV3 as carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Xavi Hernandez, speaking ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Celta yesterday afternoon in his pre-match press conference, underlined the need for the Catalan club to find a successor to Sergio Busquets. Roca, 25, is one such candidate.

Xavi is said to like the former Espanyol man, who’s currently plying his trade in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. His signature is thought to be feasible.

Roca came through the youth system at Espanyol – Barcelona’s city rivals, of course – and spent four years in their first team before securing a move to Bayern in the summer of 2020.

But things haven’t worked out as he’d have hoped in Bavaria.

The Catalan, largely through injury, has played just 24 games and earned 974 minutes at the Allianz Arena so far in his Bayern career. Returning to La Liga could resurrect his career.