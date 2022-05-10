Barcelona are interested in Liverpool marksman Sadio Mane.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that La Blaugrana are keen to recruit a top-class striker this summer and Mane, 30, is of serious interest to the Catalan club.

Erling Haaland was always Barcelona’s first-choice but it now seems certain that he’s going to join Manchester City. The 21-year-old Norwegian was simply too expensive for Barcelona.

Also considered by the powers-that-be at Camp Nou have been Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, although both moves are considered complicated.

Mane, however, is thought to be attainable. His salary demands are lower than Salah’s and the Senegalese is thought to be attracted by the idea of playing in La Liga for Barcelona.

The negotiations won’t take place, however, until the summer. Liverpool still have a lot to play for this season – they’re in the midst of a title race with City and have both an FA Cup final with Chelsea and a Champions League final with Real Madrid ahead.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the Senegalese.