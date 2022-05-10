Arsenal are closing in on the signing of reported Barcelona target Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are edging closer and closer to signing Gabriel Jesus.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that the Brazilian striker has already resolved that his future lies away from Manchester City. Barcelona have also been linked with him.

Jesus will have to compete with Erling Haaland for minutes next season and he feels he’s ready to step up and be a protagonist. He’s only ever really been a role player under Pep Guardiola.

Jesus wants to earn a place in Tite’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and needs to be be playing week-in, week-out to do so. Arsenal are in need of a number nine – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left for Barcelona during the January window.

Jesus has apparently already closed a deal with The Gunners so all that’s missing is for the London club to agree a transfer with City. The 25-year-old is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.