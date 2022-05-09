Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will attend the Champions League final in Paris on May 28.

Los Blancos face Liverpool in the French capital following their incredible semi final turnaround against Manchester City.

Zidane left the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu last summer, after a second spell in charge of the club, with a trophy haul including two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

The club opted to bring another old face back to the club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with Carlo Ancelotti returning to Spain, after leading them to European glory in 2014.

Ancelotti has already wrapped up the league title in Madrid, as his first league title in Spain, as Real Madrid bidding for a 14th Champions League/European Cup, in their 17th final appearance.

Zidane’s appearance at the Stade de France will heighten speculation over a return to his native country to take charge at Paris Saint-Germain in the coming weeks.