Xavi hints Erling Haaland’s Manchester City move is motivated by money

Barcelona boss Xavi has launched a firm response over Erling Haaland’s prospective move to Manchester City.

City are expected to complete a move for the Borussia Dortmund star before the end of the 2021/22 Premier League season after a breakthrough in transfer talks.

The Premier League leaders are willing to pay Haaland’s rumoured release clause of €75m at Signal Iduna Park, with the final details almost complete.

Haaland’s is expected to sign at five year deal at the Etihad Stadium with estimates over his wages ranging from £300,000 to £500,000 per week.

Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this week 🚨🔵 #MCFC Man City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. pic.twitter.com/heYobi8S1Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2022

City’s move for the Norwegian has been heavily criticised, as their financial muscle has effectively ended any chance of a rival bid, and Xavi is in no doubt over the motives.

“I will not disrespect other projects,” as per reports from Diario AS.

“We don’t have the only valid project. There are many other successful ones, including City.

“They have titles and great results and they are great competitors.

“However, in the end, if the move happens, it would be primarily for financial reasons. I have no doubt about that.”

City’s move for Haaland would not set a new world transfer record, or even a new Premier League benchmark, but the wider deal could be one of the most expensive in modern football.