Xavi Hernandez admits Barcelona already know who’s going to be leaving this summer

Barcelona face Celta tomorrow evening in La Liga.

La Blaugrana come into the game off the back of a late 2-1 win over Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Saturday evening.

Celta hammered Alaves 4-0 at Balaidos earlier that afternoon.

Barcelona are fighting to finish second in La Liga, something that could significantly help the club’s well-publicised financial situation. Celta are comfortably mid-table in eleventh place.

Barcelona are four points clear of third-placed Sevilla and five clear of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. After Celta they face Getafe and Villarreal. Celta close the season against Elche and Valencia.

Due to injuries and suspension, Xavi Hernandez is expected to give minutes to several fringe players between now and the end of the season, like Riqui Puig.

Speaking in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo pre-match, Xavi made clear that he believes many of these players will prove useful during the run-in while admitting there will be several departures during the summer transfer window.

“We’re pretty clear about who’s going to be leaving,” Xavi said.

“It’ll be difficult to change our opinion between now and the end of the season. I have things pretty clear with the players and their situations. The economic situation of the club affect us.

“But these players will be important in these final three games. At the end of the season, with our objectives achieved, we’ll talk about it. But right now it’s too early to talk about it.”