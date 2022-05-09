Barcelona are not expected to keep Adama Traore beyond this season.

The Blaugrana brought the winger back to Catalonia on a loan deal from Wolves in January.

As part of that loan deal, Barca hold an option to buy, but they are not expected to activate it ahead of next season.

Traore burst onto the scene with his direct style of play and cutting edge, but amid good form from Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembélé, he has seen few starts.

He has started just three times in La Liga since arriving, and according to Mundo Deportivo, he is among the players who will leave the club this summer.

Barca will concentrate their finances on other deals amid an uneasy financial situation.

And Traore will be sent back to Wolves, away from his city Barcelona, where he was born and bred.

A shame it didn’t work out, but the winger is not quite up to Xavi Hernandez‘s standards as Barca look to return to the top level.