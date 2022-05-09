Pau Torres remains a target for Premier League clubs as we approach the summer transfer window.

The Villarreal centre-back has attracted attention for some time amid his impressive performances for the Yellow Submarine.

Torres was the subject of an offer from Tottenham last summer, an offer Villarreal accepted after the centre-back’s contribution to their Europa League-winning saeson.

The Spain international, who is born and bred in Vila-real, decided to stay to represent his hometown club in the Champions League.

It proved to be a fine decision, with Torres playing a part in Villarreal’s brilliant Champions League campaign, reaching the semi-finals.

But as we approach this summer, it is expected that Torres will get his move, and Villarreal will likely play ball, as long as they receive the value of the defender’s release clause, which is worth €65million.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are still considering the defender, and that follows reports Tottenham are still interested having had a bid accepted last summer.

Villarreal are likely to help Torres get his move, as long as the price is right, and while they would prefer the 24-year-old to stay in Spain, they are well aware that the Premier League is a more likely destination.