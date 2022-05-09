Valencia to complete Hugo Duro move

Valencia plan on completing a permanent summer move for Getafe loanee Hugo Duro.

Duro move to the Estadio Mestalla at the start of the 2021/22 campaign as part of a season long loan move to follow former boss Jose Bordalas to the Spanish east coast.

However, despite failing to match expectations in the capital, Duro has impressed at Valencia with some key goals this season.

The original agreement between the clubs included a €4m purchase option, and according to reports from Marca, Los Che will activate it next month.

The report adds Valencia president Anil Murthy has reached out to his Getafe counterpart, Angel Torres, to ratify the deal.

Bordalas previously hinted at his ongoing preference for retaining the 22-year-old, but insisted the final decision would not be taken by him.

Duro is expected to sign a four-year contract at Valencia, with additional clauses included, if Murthy is unwilling to pay €4m up front.