Valencia to challenge Atletico Madrid for Jose Campana if Levante are relegated

La Liga rivals Valencia and Atletico Madrid will move for Jose Campana next month if Levante are relegated.

Levante find themselves in the middle of a battle to avoid dropping down to the Segunda Division with three games to go in 2021/22.

Club captain Campana has been one of their bright sparks in a dismal campaign, despite injury problems for the 28-year-old.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Levante will be forced to sell Campana if they slip through the La Liga trap door, with a target of €10m needed to balance the books, even if they survive.

Atletico have been linked with Campana previously, but Valencia’s interest could now trigger a bidding war, with Levante aiming for a fee in the region of €12m, due to his contract expiring in 2023.

Campana is likely to accept a move away from the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia, if it keeps him in La Liga, with a potential return to the Spain squad ahead of the World Cup.

Jose Campana

