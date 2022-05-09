Steven Gerrard reveals Aston Villa want to sign Philippe Coutinho permanently from Barcelona

Aston Villa want to sign Philippe Coutinho.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Brazilian’s transfer will be discussed this summer with Barcelona.

Villa coach Steven Gerrard has explicitly revealed that he wants the club to sign Coutinho when his loan expires at the season’s end. Coutinho joined Villa during the January transfer window.

Coutinho, born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, joined Barcelona from Liverpool – where he played alongside Gerrard – for the princely sum of €135m in 2018.

But he failed to make much of an impact at Camp Nou and was loaned out to Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 season.

It looks like his days in Catalonia are numbered and a return to England is on the cards. Coutinho has provided four goals and three assists in 15 appearances for Villa so far this season.

Coutinho is said to be keen for regular game-time to help him secure a place in Tite’s Brazil squad for the World Cup in Qatar.