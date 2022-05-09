Riqui Puig tipped to start for Barcelona in upcoming La Liga match with Celta

Barcelona beat Real Betis 2-1 on Saturday evening.

Ansu Fati gave La Blaugrana the lead at the Benito Villamarin before Marc Bartra equalised minutes later. Jordi Alba won it with a golazo deep into stoppage time.

Riqui Puig earned some rare minutes as a second-half substitute.

The Catalan midfielder made his first-team debut for Barcelona three-and-a-half years ago under Ernesto Valverde, note Diario AS, but he’s failed to establish himself as a regular at Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernandez has given Puig 268 minutes since he took over from Ronald Koeman back in November and younger players than him – like Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez – have overtaken him in the pecking order. Puig is now 23 years of age.

It’s thought that Puig has decided to leave Barcelona for pastures new this summer ahead of the expiration of his contract in the summer of 2023 but he could enjoy some rare opportunities in his final weeks at the club he’s spent his entire career at.

Sergio Busquets is suspended for Barcelona’s next La Liga match, against Celta, and Pedri, Sergi Roberto and Nico are all injured. He could be in line to make a rare start against the Galician outfit.