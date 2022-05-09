Real Madrid could welcome two players back from injury ahead of their final game of the season.

Los Blancos are home and dry at the top of La Liga, already champions, while also booking their spot in the Champions League final.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men suffered defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday, but they can be afforded some wiggle room given their recent achievements, even if it is at the expense of the Madrid city bragging rights.

Los Blancos still have to play Levante, Cadiz and Real Betis before they can concentrate on the Champions League final, against Liverpool.

And they could welcome back two players for that final clash with Betis.

Dani Ceballos, who has struggled with injury all season, is being tipped to return on time to feature, as per Mundo Deportivo.

And Eden Hazard, who has been out since mid-March due to having a plate removed from his ankle, is also being tipped for a shock return to feature.