Real Madrid want Aurelien Tchouameni to spend another season at Monaco before leaving

Real Madrid have long been interested in Aurelien Tchouameni.

That’s according to Marca, who claim that Los Blancos have been following the Monaco midfielder for some months. Madrid want to repeat the way they signed his compatriot Eduardo Camavinga.

Tchouameni, who’ll start for the French national team at the World Cup in Qatar later this year, is aware of the interest emanating from the Spanish capital. But they’re not alone – there’s also admiring glances being cast by the Premier League.

Monaco are open to selling the midfielder this summer and Tchouameni is also ready for a new challenge – he feels that he’s outgrown Ligue 1 and so Paris Saint-Germain aren’t really an option. Liverpool and Chelsea are two interested parties.

The problem for Madrid, however, is that they’d like Tchouameni to wait and spend another season at Monaco before coming to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023.

Barring a change in strategy, Los Blancos are content with their options in midfield and don’t plan to strengthen this summer market. Their current roster is Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Dani Ceballos.