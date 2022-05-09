Real Madrid have been handed a potential boost in their reported bid to land Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Pogba has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for a number of years.

The Frenchman has largely failed to live up to expectations since his big money move back to Old Trafford following a stint with Juventus.

And he is now set to leave United for absolutely nothing, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

The Red Devils are said to have tried to agree a new deal, but to no avail, and it’s clear at this point that Pogba is now headed for the exit door.

Recent reports have claimed Pogba could make a shock move to Manchester City.

But The Sun are now saying the midfielder has rejected a proposal despite seriously considering it.

It’s said Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus are the remaining interested parties.