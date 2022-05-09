Real Betis are interested in re-signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer

Dani Ceballos will most likely miss the rest of the season.

The Andalusian midfielder missed Real Madrid’s 1-0 Madrid Derby defeat to Atletico Madrid on Sunday due to muscular issues and is unlikely to return to full fitness before the end of La Liga.

That’s according to Diario AS, who claim that he could be back in time for the Champions League final with Liverpool.

Whether Ceballos will wear white next season, however, is up in the air. The 26-year-old’s contract with Los Blancos expires in the summer of 2023 and he has to decide whether or not he wants to renew this summer or take his talents further afield.

Ceballos has earned minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent weeks and it’s understood that Carlo Ancelotti wants him to be part of his squad for next season. But if Ceballos were to join Real Betis, his old club, he could enjoy far more prominence.

Whether Betis are willing to pay the fee demanded by Madrid for Ceballos – believed to be between €10m and €12m – is up for debate. They’ve already closed a deal to sign his colleague Isco on a free transfer at the end of this season. It’s thought the deal they want to do would be for between €5m and €7m.