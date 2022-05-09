Pep Guardiola has secret Twitter account to monitor what’s being said about him and his team

Pep Guardiola has ruffled a few feathers.

The Manchester City coach has claimed that everybody working in the English media supports Liverpool and would rather the Merseyside club win the Premier League than his team.

Guardiola was speaking in after City’s 5-0 defeat of Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon. That, coupled with Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur the previous evening, meant City have gone three points clear at the top of the league table.

Guardiola has shown himself to be sensitive to criticism ever since he was in charge of Barcelona, with The Athletic reporting that the Catalan even has a secret Twitter account to monitor what’s being said about him and his team.

Guardiola’s City look set to retain their Premier League title but have failed in pursuit of their true ambition, the Champions League. They were knocked out of the semi-final by Real Madrid after a dramatic second-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.