Pedri has dropped a major hint as to what he wants his next shirt number at Barcelona to be

Pedri has hinted that he wants the number eight at Barcelona.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who’ve noticed that the midfielder from the Canary Islands has used the number as part of his branding in the launch of his new website.

Dani Alves currently wears that number.

Pedri has chosen the domain of www.pedrigonzalez8.es for his website and has also used the number eight as part of his logo. The graphic is the initial of his name, P, blended with eight.

Not that Pedri’s desire will cause trouble at Camp Nou. Alves, 39, is already on the record as saying that as soon as Pedri says that he wants the coveted number eight Barcelona shirt it’s his.

And he’s certainly earned it. Pedri made his debut for La Blaugrana at the beginning of last season and has since become the team’s undisputed key player.

He’s currently out injured until the end of the season through injury and his absence is clearly being felt at Camp Nou.