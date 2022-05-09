Paul Pogba turns down Manchester City move amid Real Madrid links

Paul Pogba has turned down a move to Manchester City.

That’s according to The Athletic, who report that the Frenchman gave serious thought to joining Pep Guardiola’s side from Manchester United when his contract expires this summer.

But he’s opted to go down a different path.

The 29-year-old is also said to be liked by Juventus – whom he joined United from back in 2016 – as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, the latter of which has long admired him.

It’s understood that a final decision is yet to be made by Pogba.

The midfielder joined United from Le Havre back in 2009 before breaking into the first-team at Old Trafford two years later. He departed for Juventus in 2012, however, spending four seasons in Turin before returning to United in a €105m transfer in 2016.

He’s made 239 appearances for United in total, contributing 39 goals and 51 assists in a less-than-stellar era in the club’s storied history. He’s earned 91 caps for the French national team and was a key part of the team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.