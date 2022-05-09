Manchester United are weighing up a move for Villarreal and La Roja centre-back Pau Torres

Manchester United are considering a move for Pau Torres.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who’s asserted that the Villarreal centre-back is one one three or four options for United.

Whether United actually move for Pau, however, is dependent on whether Erik ten Hag wants him. Chelsea are also in the picture and it’s thought it would cost about €60m to sign him.

Pau, 25, has spent his entire career at La Ceramica save for a season on loan at Malaga. He’s built a superb partnership with Raul Albiol at the heart of the Yellow Submarine’s defence and become a full Spanish international, serving as an important player for Luis Enrique’s La Roja ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Pau, who’s earned 17 caps for Spain and scored one goal, has made 130 first-team appearances for Villarreal since breaking through. He was a key part of the team that made it to the semi-final of this season’s Champions League only to lose to Liverpool.