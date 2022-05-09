Manchester City considering move for long-time Real Madrid target Paul Pogba

Manchester City are considering a move for Paul Pogba.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as taken from his column with Caught Offside. Pogba looks set to leave Manchester United this summer when his contract at Old Trafford expires.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the Frenchman in the past but reports emanating from the Spanish capital have indicated they’re content with their options in midfield.

If Los Blancos were to make a move for a player of Pogba’s profile, the word on the street goes, it would be for a younger model like Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni plays beside Pogba for the French national team and both will be important for Les Bleus at the World Cup in Qatar later this year. But where both will be next season is unknown.

Pogba is considering his options ahead of his expected summer transfer and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the picture. If he were to cross Manchester it would be a very bold move indeed.