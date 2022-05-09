Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe is in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos continue to hope a deal can be struck with the Paris Saint-Germain star, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

Mbappe still hasn’t penned new terms with PSG, and that means Real Madrid are still on course, at least for now.

No deal has been struck up until now, with Mbappe keen to finish the season with PSG first.

He is then expected to begin talks over his future, and in the meantime, the superstar striker has been pictured in Madrid.

COPE‘s cameras snapped Mbappe with PSG teammate and former Real Madrid star Achraf Hakimi in Madrid on Monday.

The pictures have created excitement among the Real Madrid fanbase, and understandably so.

Just why Mbappe chose Madrid remains to be seen, but at this point, there is no agreement between Los Blancos and the striker.