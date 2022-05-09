Erling Haaland has decided to join Manchester City ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid

Erling Haaland has made a decision about his future.

That’s according to The Athletic, who report that the Borussia Dortmund striker has agreed to join Manchester City.

Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in European football at the moment and it had been widely expected that he’d depart for pastures new at the end of this season.

Barcelona and Real Madrid had been credited with serious interest in his services, with the latter quickly emerging as City’s main rival for Haaland’s signature. But he’ll be heading to England.

Haaland has scored 85 goals in the 88 games he’s played for Dortmund and the transfer could be announced within the week. The prospect of the 21-year-old joining the already dominant City and working under Pep Guardiola is a frightening prospect.

City beat Newcastle United 5-0 on Sunday afternoon to go three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. They look likely to retain their league title at The Reds’ expense.

The arrival of Haaland, they hope, will help them finally end their European drought. They lost last season’s Champions League final to Chelsea in Porto and were knocked out of this season’s semi-final by Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu this past week.