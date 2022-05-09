David Beckham has discussed whether Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Manchester United

David Beckham has spoken on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

Beckham shares two clubs in common with Cristiano – they both represented Manchester United and Real Madrid with distinction.

Beckham left United for the Santiago Bernabeu in 2003 while Cristiano did the same six years later. The Portuguese returned to Old Trafford last summer, however, and things have been tough.

Cristiano, 37, hasn’t endured a poor individual season. He’s contributed 18 goals and three assists in 30 Premier League appearances. But United are sixth, way off the pace.

They won’t be playing in the Champions League – Cristiano’s favourite competition – next season and the final weeks of the season will decide whether they’re competing in the Europa League or even the Europa Conference League.

With this in mind, speculation has been rife that Cristiano could depart Old Trafford for a club that can offer him Champions League football. It’s well documented that he wants a sixth European Cup to draw level with the great Paco Gento.

But Beckham, at least, has said that he hoped Cristiano stays on at United for the sake of the club’s supporters. He believes that the Portuguese veteran still has a lot to offer at Old Trafford.