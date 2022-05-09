Chelsea preparing to make renewed attempt to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla

Chelsea are still keen on Jules Kounde.

That’s according to reports in Spain that assert the London club are going to make a renewed attempt to sign the French centre-back from Sevilla come the end of this season.

Todd Boehly, owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, has just taken over at Chelsea from Roman Abramovich and become the club’s chief executive.

He’s given the go-ahead for the signing and the club have called Kounde’s agent to re-assure him that the deal will be done.

Sevilla are thought to be amenable to his departure and a fee in the region of €60m is said to be the expected price on his head.

Kounde scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Sevilla on Sunday afternoon at La Ceramica as Los Nervionenses drew 1-1 with Villarreal. They’ve been performing insipidly in recent times although Kounde has remained one of the team’s best players.