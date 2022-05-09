Barcelona are awaiting one more condition to make an improved offer to Ousmane Dembélé.

The winger is out of contract in just over a month, and Barca are desperate to keep him.

Dembélé has improved significantly under Xavi Hernandez, and Barca want to make sure he can continue to develop at Camp Nou, still only 24.

The problem is that the club are not in a great position financially, and they are not able to offer Dembélé what he might get elsewhere.

But they do want to make an improved offer, and conversations are continuing with his agent, Moussa Sissoko.

According to Sport, two conditions are key to Barca making an improved offer.

The first was met over the weekend, with Barca qualifying for the Champions League, guaranteeing large revenue for next season.

But the other condition is the funds from the CVC loan, something Barca continue to work on.

The Blaugrana rejected the deal initially, but they are still working to try to agree a deal that would give them access to the funds while protecting certain rights that other clubs have given up.

In any case, Barca are unlikely to offer a huge contract upfront, instead proposing one that will have various conditions that would reward the winger significantly should he and the team meet objectives.