Barcelona supporters hoping to see Leeds United relegated to sign Raphinha in cut-price deal

Barcelona supporters are praying for Leeds United’s demise.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that should Leeds be relegated from the Premier League it would mean that Barcelona could purchase Raphinha at a cheaper price.

It’s thought that, while there’s no formal release clause written into the Brazilian’s contract at Elland Road in the event of relegation to the Championship, he could be gotten for €25m should the club be demoted to English football’s second tier.

Raphinha, 25, was born in Porto Alegre and came through the youth system with Avai before securing a move to Europe in 2016 with Vitoria Guimaraes. He joined Sporting Club de Portugal two years after that before leaving for Rennes after one campaign.

The winger left for Leeds after a season in Ligue 1 and has since become one of the most exciting players in England.

He’s provided 16 goals and 12 assists for the Yorkshire outfit and become a full Brazilian international, earning seven caps for his country and scoring three goals.