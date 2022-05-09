Erling Haaland has already passed his Manchester City medical, according to the latest reports.

The Norwegian striker has been heavily linked with Barcelona over recent months, while Real Madrid have also been linked.

Haaland has become a superstar with Borussia Dortmund, scoring 61 goals in 66 Bundesliga appearances.

Barcelona were said to be aggressively pursuing Haaland, but the financial equations just don’t work out at Camp Nou currently.

In the meantime, Manchester City have moved into pole position and beyond, reportedly all-but completing a deal.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Haaland has completed medical tests today and has all-but become a City player.

Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this week 🚨🔵 #MCFC Man City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. pic.twitter.com/heYobi8S1Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2022

Romano claims a deal will be announced this week ahead of the transfer window opening next month.

Haaland has returned to Dortmund for now, but City are said to have activated the €60million release clause and all-but completed the deal.

City are already an immense force, set to win the Premier League title again, and they will now add one of the best strikers in world football.