Barcelona could earn almost €20m in additional income if they finish second in La Liga

Barcelona can’t win La Liga but they can finish second.

And that could be significant for the Catalan club according to Diario Sport. It could make a difference of almost €20m, in fact.

Finishing second means a place at the Supercopa de Espana and an injection of €8m from the RFEF. To that windfall should be added the television rights of La Liga, which is distributed according to where each club finishes each season.

There’s also the money that comes from qualifying for the Champions League and doing so from a position of strength. In total, Barcelona will earn €18m by finishing second in La Liga.

Barcelona sealed their spot in the top four on Saturday evening down in Seville when they beat Real Betis 2-1 at the Benito Villamarin thanks to Jordi Alba’s stoppage-time winner.

La Blaugrana are currently four points clear of third-placed Sevilla and five clear of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid heading into the final three games of the season. They’ll close out 2021/22 with games against Celta, Getafe and Villarreal.