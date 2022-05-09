Carlo Ancelotti is said to be behind the reason Real Madrid won’t allow Dani Ceballos to join Real Betis on the cheap.

Ceballos has struggled for game time this season after returning from his two-year loan spell with Arsenal.

Injuries have played a role in that lack of play time, but Ceballos was unlikely to displace one of Real Madrid’s midfield trio in any case.

Real Betis – who produced Ceballos – tried to sign Ceballos in January in a bid to give him more playing time, but they couldn’t pull off a deal.

Fast forward fixe months and Betis are said to be working on a deal again, this time offering up €7million.

But Real Madrid are not interested, according to Sport.

Ceballos will be in the final year of his contract next season, meaning he should be available on the cheap.

But according to the report, Ancelotti has asked Los Blancos to keep Ceballos around.

The club are said to be willing to offer the midfielder a new deal, but it’s unclear whether he would accept new terms having made only 15 appearances across all competitions this season.

In any case, Real Madrid are not willing to send Ceballos to Betis on the cheap.