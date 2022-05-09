Analysing the heavily-rotated Real Madrid’s 1-0 Madrid Derby defeat to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid 1-0 on Sunday evening.

But the game didn’t matter all that much to Los Blancos. They wrapped up La Liga last weekend and are now completely focused on their upcoming Champions League final with Liverpool.

But it meant a great deal for Los Indios. Victory, coupled with Barcelona’s defeat of Real Betis in Seville the previous evening, has virtually secured them a place in La Liga’s top four.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, report Marca, made a raft of changes to give his troops a rest after their dramatic Champions League defeat of Manchester City during the week.

And it affected Madrid’s performance in the first half. Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois were all left out of the starting lineup and Los Blancos failed to control the game as a result.

The changes made in the second half made a difference and helped Madrid gain more of a foothold in proceedings but it wasn’t enough. Yannick Carrasco’s 40th minute penalty proved decisive.