Xavi facing midfield headache ahead of Celta Vigo match

A victory away in Seville was enough for Barcelona to secure Champions League qualification on Saturday night, which means the only prize available to them during the remainder of the season is second place.

Both players and manager said they would be going for the runners-up spot in the remaining three games. Their route to doing so sees them up against Celta Vigo on Tuesday evening as, but Xavi Hernandez has something of a conundrum in midfield for that match.

Sergio Busquets picked up a yellow card in the 2-1 win over Real Betis and as Mundo Deportivo point out, Frenkie de Jong finished the match with discomfort. The Barcelona captain will now be suspended for Celta Vigo and with Pedri and Nico already injured, it leaves Xavi somewhat short of resources for Celta Vigo.

If de Jong is fit enough to start, he and Gavi would likely make the team, with Riqui Puig perhaps coming into the midfield. Puig has made just 15 appearances all season, starting twice and completing one match.

Xavi may also look to the B team for reinforcements, Jandro Orellana and Alvaro Sanz perhaps being the most likely to come into the squad.

