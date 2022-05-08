Xavi and Unai Emery use the same software to analyse matches

Xavi Hernandez and Unai Emery haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, especially after a heated debate when the two met on the touchline earlier this season. Yet they both know a good tool for management when they see one.

Both are using and invested in a company which is developing new software for video analysis. The new technology analyses the game itself and picks out interesting tactical situations to provide coaches with the clips automatically.

The business in question, Kognia, also counts former Barcelona coach Joan Vila and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas amongst its investors. Sport say that their technology can pick out more than 200 situations per match based on players and their shape and going down to the detail of when strikers make their runs or flanks are overloaded.

The business began in a student flat in Barcelona back in 2008 and has since located to Sant Just Desvern, in the suburbs, close to Barcelona’s training centre in Sant Joan Despi.

With both managers enjoying successful seasons so far, it seems their analysis is proving useful.