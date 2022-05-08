(WATCH) Yannick Carrasco’s penalty puts Atletico Madrid in front against Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid head in at the break with a 1-0 derby lead over Real Madrid.

Los Rojblancos are aiming to boost their Top Four challenge at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano against their much changed rivals from across the Spanish capital.

The pre game build up was dominated by Atletico’s decision not to give Real Madrid a guard of honour following their La Liga title confirmation last week.

However, the game quickly settled from kick off, with Yannick Carrasco firing wide early on, before the Belgian stepped up to slot home from the penalty spot, following a foul by Jesus Vallejo.

Atleti strike first in El Derbi! 🔴⚪ Yannick Carrasco converts from the spot after Cunha was taken down for the penalty 👀 pic.twitter.com/zjE3sfTTWr — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 8, 2022

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has opted to rest the majority of his big names, as the Italian aims to balance his squad, ahead of their Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28.

A win for Atletico would almost confirm their place in next season’s Champions League with a six point lead over fifth place Real Betis as it stands.

