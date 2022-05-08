Vinicius looking to end duck against Atletico Madrid

Vinicius Junior is enjoying a stellar season at Real Madrid. While before he had shown flashes of his obvious talent and dazzled in moments, now he has become a consistent source of danger alongside Karim Benzema.

He does have one score to settle though. Vinicius has never scored in a Madrid derby. Over the curse of the eight matches he has played, the Brazilian has been unable to find a way past Jan Oblak.

Despite his poor record in front of goal, his presence in itself is a good omen for Los Blancos. Against Atletico Madrid, Vinicius has been involved in four wins and four draws, as Diario AS point out.

The only defeat he has experienced he wasn’t on the pitch for, when Atleti overcame Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana in 2018.

This season Vinicius has shown a hunger to destroy any of the negativity surrounding his game. Whereas previously his finishing was a source of criticism, Vinicius is now Real Madrid’s second top-scorer with 18 goals in all competitions.