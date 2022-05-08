Real Madrid decide against move for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer

No player has been linked more strongly with Real Madrid over the last year than Kylian Mbappe, but his French compatriot Aurelien Tchouameni can’t be far behind him.

The 22-year-old French midfielder is one of the most intriguing players on the European scene, with many backing to make an impact at the top level before too long. As Real Madrid try to get their ducks in a row to replace their historic midfield of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro, Tchouameni had been picked out to join Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga as part of that process.

However according to Marca, Real Madrid may be edging away from the idea of making a move for Tchouameni this summer. Their recent Champions League escapades have convinced Los Blancos that strengthening the midfield is no longer a priority for next season following impressive cameos from Valverde and Camavinga.

The report says that with Antonio Rudiger and Mbappe priorities for the summer, Monaco’s large asking price could be stumbling block. Even though Real Madrid are still interested, a move this summer is off the cards. With the player keen to step up a level this summer, it may mean losing the chance to sign Tchouameni with the elite of European football circling.