Rayo Vallecano secure top flight status with hard-fought point away to Getafe

Getafe 0-0 Rayo Vallecano

At the start of the season, it would have been perfectly reasonable to expect that this match might be significant in the relegation battle, in the fourth to last matchday. Few would have expected Rayo Vallecano to be the team securing their safety mathematically though.

Hot and stuffy, the sun beat down on the Coliseum Alfonso Perez and this game turned into a slog early on for both teams. Mathias Oliveira nearly opened the scoring early on as Getafe made a fast start, but Stole Dmitrievski was equal to the effort. Neither side had control at any point in the match but Rayo did have a spell of threatening before the break.

Isi Palazon, Rayo’s most dangerous player of the second half of the season, snuck in behind the Getafe defence twice but couldn’t beat David Soria from the angle. On a sour note, that second effort cost Isi his match, as he limped off. His replacement Bebe then failed to convert from close range.

Andoni Iraola’s side looked the stronger for a spell in the second half, as they built momentum. Bebe struck the bar from a free-kick, with an unusually delicate effort. Then he nearly turned provider as he galloped down the right, but couldn’t find any takers for his cross-shots.

In the final 20 minutes Getafe responded as Carles Alena, Florentino Luis and Gonzalo Villar freshened their midfield. The former put the ball in the net, but for Enes Unal’s use of his arm in the build up.

It was a sign that Unal and Getafe were beginning to cause problems on the break however, as the Turkish striker thumped a late volley wide.

The 24 shots in this match were evidence that both wanted to break the deadlock. Still, just 7 hit the target, which was also proof that both probably lacked the quality to do so on the day.

The point was hard work and reward for Rayo’s toil all season, as Los Franjirrojos sealed their place in La Liga next season. They celebrated with the travelling fans, a job well done. Getafe still have some homework, but with five points separating them from 18th place, Quique Sanchez Flores won’t begrudge his team a point either.