Predicted teams for Madrid derby: Minimal rest for Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid take on their city rivals Real Madrid in a crucial match for their ambitions of securing a Champions League spot. Real Betis defeat to Barcelona means they will have at least a three point cushion going into the final matches, but until they are safe, their league finish will be of concern.

While Atleti need the points more, in front of them will be the strongest team in La Liga. Not only are the champions best team in the league, but also coming off the back of massive high having beaten Manchester City in extremis to make the Champions League final.

Some had speculated whether Real Madrid might rest players as a result, but Mundo Deportivo believe that Real Madrid will go into the match with a strong team. By their information, only Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal will drop out from their strongest available team, with David Alaba still injured. Manager Carlo Ancelotti did confirm that Andriy Lunin would play ahead of Thibaut Courtois yesterday, meaning their line-up would be as so.

Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Camavinga, Kroos; Rodrygo, Vinícius y Benzema.

Atletico Madrid meanwhile are trying desperately to find some form, having managed just one win in six matches. Last week they were beaten by Athletic Club and Mario Hermoso was booked, meaning he will be suspended for the match.

Thomas Lemar and Joao Felix are missing through injury, while Stefan Savic is back from suspension. Perhaps the most notable points to take from Atletico Madrid’s predicted team is the absence of Rodrigo de Paul and the front pairing of Matheus Cunha and Angel Correa.

Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Giménez, Reinildo; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Carrasco; Correa y Cunha.