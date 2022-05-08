Kylian Mbappe deal with Real Madrid stalling over image rights

The latest developments in the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga have seen a series of stories detailing the mind-boggling amounts of money that Paris Saint-Germain are offering Mbappe to stay in France. It seems the Parisian club are doing everything they can to try and hold onto Mbappe amid the strong interest from Real Madrid.

According to El Pais, Mbappe was presented with a fourth and final offer from Real Madrid in mid-March, totalling €180m in a signing bonus and €40m in net salary per year. But only 50% of his image rights.

Supposedly this was a surprise to Mbappe and his team, who hadn’t been aware of the demand of his image rights. The image rights, which affect sponsorship, are worth many millions on their own for a player like Mbappe.

The report details that this brought Mbappe to reconsider things and reopen negotiations with PSG, who are prepared to make a similar offer but cede all of the image rights.

At the moment his choice is uncertain, with the image rights seemingly opening up the possibility of torpedoing the deal from a Madrid point of view.