Jordi Alba reaches 10 assists and equals personal La Liga record

No stranger to criticism and controversy, Jordi Alba is an acquired taste for many but his numbers continue to be top class. With his pass for Ansu Fati in Barcelona’s victory over Real Betis, the left-back has reached ten assists for the season.

His goal rightly took the headlines, but as Sport explain, that takes Alba’s total assists to double the amount of the next defender Johan Mojica. It also equals his best ever La Liga tally, which was set in 2018-19. That season he did provide 17 assists in all competitions compared to 12 this time round, but needless to say that achievement takes on a different inflection when Lionel Messi is no longer part of the equation.

It moves him just one behind teammate Ousmane Dembele, who alongside Karim Benzema leads the La Liga charts with 11. Alba’s defending is far more often under the microscope when it comes to his detractors, but without his offensive production Barcelona would be missing a key weapon from recent years.